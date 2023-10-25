Newscast for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State officials discuss new ways to tackle Arkansas' opioid epidemic

-A nonprofit serving homeless and near-homeless Arkansans announces a rebrand

-A Democrat announces their bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack

-The son of former Gov. Asa Hutchinson is released from jail early

