Newscast for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-A blogger sues Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over violations to the Freedom of Information Act
-State lawmakers hear testimony rallying against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives
-A new study finds Arkansas ranks worst in the nation for food insecurity
-Little Rock Police are hosting a drug takeback event this weekend
