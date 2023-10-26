© 2023
Newscast for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published October 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A blogger sues Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over violations to the Freedom of Information Act

-State lawmakers hear testimony rallying against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives

-A new study finds Arkansas ranks worst in the nation for food insecurity

-Little Rock Police are hosting a drug takeback event this weekend

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
