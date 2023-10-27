Newscast for Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The Arkansas Supreme Court upholds a lower court ruling saying the state's decision to grant a casino license is unconstitutional

-A new missile factory is coming to southern Arkansas

-Former President Bill Clinton celebrates the 30th anniversary of AmeriCorps

-A west Arkansas sheriff is ordered to resign after pleading guilty to felony drug charges

