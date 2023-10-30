Newscast for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State officials say medical marijuana sales are poised to break a record

-The presidential campaign manager for former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson quits

-Arkansas' treasury increases its investment in Israel bonds

-Attorney General Tim Griffin discusses the state's move to order a Chinese company to divest itself of Arkansas land holdings

