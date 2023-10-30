Newscast for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-State officials say medical marijuana sales are poised to break a record
-The presidential campaign manager for former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson quits
-Arkansas' treasury increases its investment in Israel bonds
-Attorney General Tim Griffin discusses the state's move to order a Chinese company to divest itself of Arkansas land holdings
