Newscast for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A new poll shows Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders with the lowest approval rating of any Arkansas governor in 20 years

-Private schools are choosing to opt out of the new LEARNS Act voucher program

-Arkansas' Republican U.S. senators discuss aid to Israel and Ukraine amid ongoing budget talks

-A Democratic challenger discusses his bid to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-AR02

