Newscast for Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State officials say an investigation into the governor's purchase of a $19,000 lectern is unlikely to finish this year

-Lawmakers approve an audit of Arkansas PBS' hiring and procurement processes

-UA Little Rock announces a tuition-free degree program

-Secretary of State John Thurston could face a Democratic challenger in the race for Arkansas Treasurer

