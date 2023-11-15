Newscast for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Dozens of Democrats file to run for public office in Arkansas

-The former director of the Saline County Library files to run for a seat on the county's Quorum Court

-A nonprofit serving North Little Rock's Hispanic population expands

-The head of Arkansas State University will step down at the end of the year

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.