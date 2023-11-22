Newscast for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock airport officials warn of longer-than-average TSA wait times over the Thanksgiving holiday

-Two lawmakers say they will not vote to confirm Gov. Sarah Sanders' pick to serve on the state Library Board

-A new program by Little Rock-based Heifer International provides support for young people in agriculture in Uganda

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

