Newscast for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Advocates discuss ways to lower Arkansas' first-in-the-nation rate of food insecurity

-Northwest Arkansas prosecutors drop several cases related to a former officer accused of planting evidence

-A trial date is set for a Bentonville man accused of taking part in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol

-Fundraising totals are in for candidates seeking to become Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court

