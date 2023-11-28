Newscast for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A proposed constitutional amendment would prevent Arkansas lawmakers from restricting access to abortion

-An Arkansas nonprofit gets a new grant to help people experiencing homelessness find stable housing

-36 families are recognized for farming on Arkansas land for over a century

-Revenue continues to grow at Little Rock's Clinton National Airport

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

