Newscast for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects the ballot title of a proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution

-A new study examines the relationship between access to healthy food and weight gain during pregnancy

-A UA Little Rock professor gets a grant to study "cognitive attacks" online

-Former Razorback football coach Bobby Petrino could be making a return to Fayetteville

