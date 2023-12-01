© 2023
Newscast for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published December 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
KUAR/KLRE Public Radio

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

-Rep. Steve Womack calls for the creation of a fiscal committee to address U.S. national debt.

-Arkansas schools receive funding to create calming rooms for students experiencing trauma.

-The Delta Regional Authority awards money for infrastructure projects in seven Arkansas communities.

-Residents of Southwest Little Rock call attention to the number of stray dogs in the area.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.”
Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.
