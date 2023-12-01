Newscast for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

-Rep. Steve Womack calls for the creation of a fiscal committee to address U.S. national debt.

-Arkansas schools receive funding to create calming rooms for students experiencing trauma.

-The Delta Regional Authority awards money for infrastructure projects in seven Arkansas communities.

-Residents of Southwest Little Rock call attention to the number of stray dogs in the area.

