Newscast for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

-Efforts to put abortion rights on the 2024 ballot are underway in Arkansas and across the nation.

-A lawsuit challenging Act 372, which makes providing "obscene material" to minors a class A misdemeanor, sets trial date for next year.

-Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston says ballot initiative submissions increased in 2023.

-Little Rock's downtown development "Masterplan" to host community input session.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.