Newscast for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas state revenue comes in above forecast in November

-The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System posts investment losses

-A Norwegian food packaging company plans to build a $70 million facility at the Port of Little Rock

-Shorter College announces plans to repurpose a disused railroad depot in North Little Rock

