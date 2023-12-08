Newscast for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Much of central, southern and southeastern Arkansas could face a severe weather threat over the weekend

-The Arkansas Supreme Court will soon consider a case challenging the legality of the state's vote counting machines

-Legislative auditors say the investigation into Gov. Sarah Sanders' purchase of a $19,000 lectern should be complete early next year

-The U.S. Coast Guard says a barge was freed after being stuck along the Arkansas River near Fort Smith

