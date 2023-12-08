© 2023
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newscast for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published December 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Much of central, southern and southeastern Arkansas could face a severe weather threat over the weekend

-The Arkansas Supreme Court will soon consider a case challenging the legality of the state's vote counting machines

-Legislative auditors say the investigation into Gov. Sarah Sanders' purchase of a $19,000 lectern should be complete early next year

-The U.S. Coast Guard says a barge was freed after being stuck along the Arkansas River near Fort Smith

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen