Newscast for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects a proposal to enshrine open records laws in the Arkansas Constitution

-The American Civil Liberties Union says it plans to continue a lawsuit over Arkansas' Congressional redistricting

-Transportation officials seek federal funding to replace an aging bridge over the Mississippi River

-Pulaski County celebrates the opening of a new solar farm at the Port of Little Rock

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

