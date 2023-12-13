© 2023
Newscast for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published December 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A French aerospace company announces a $100 million expansion at its Little Rock facility

-Arkansas' agriculture secretary denies a lawmaker's request for emergency assistance for farmers affected by a poultry company's closure

-The University of Arkansas sanctions a fraternity following an investigation into hazing allegations

-Goodwill Industries of Arkansas announces a merged education and workforce training center

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
