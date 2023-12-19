Newscast for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023.

Survey shows perception of Arkansas education and LEARNS legislation so far.

Pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child on church property does not plan to step down.

Hot Spring County Sheriff stripped of duties amid ongoing federal investigation.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces new Deputy Chief of Staff.

