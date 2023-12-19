© 2023
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newscast for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published December 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
KUAR/KLRE Public Radio

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023.

Survey shows perception of Arkansas education and LEARNS legislation so far.

Pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child on church property does not plan to step down.

Hot Spring County Sheriff stripped of duties amid ongoing federal investigation.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces new Deputy Chief of Staff.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Maggie Ryan