Newscast for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

-A former lawmaker is appointed to the Central Arkansas Library System Board of Trustees

-A West Memphis woman faces charges in the overdose death of a fellow jail detainee

-Arkansas agriculture officials will take part in a discussion on foreign land ownership

-The boyhood home of musician Levon Helm is nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places

