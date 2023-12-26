© 2023
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newscast for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published December 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

-A former lawmaker is appointed to the Central Arkansas Library System Board of Trustees

-A West Memphis woman faces charges in the overdose death of a fellow jail detainee

-Arkansas agriculture officials will take part in a discussion on foreign land ownership

-The boyhood home of musician Levon Helm is nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen