Newscast for Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023

KUAR | By Josie Lenora
Published December 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

-Arkansas' senior Republican U.S. senator looks back on the year in politics

-The University of Arkansas designs a new program for teachers to help students traumatized by crime

-Money for victims of the March tornado in central Arkansas is beginning to be distributed

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for Little Rock Public Radio.
