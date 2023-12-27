Newscast for Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

-Arkansas' senior Republican U.S. senator looks back on the year in politics

-The University of Arkansas designs a new program for teachers to help students traumatized by crime

-Money for victims of the March tornado in central Arkansas is beginning to be distributed

