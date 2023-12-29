Newscast for Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

-A group seeking to put new restrictions on elections in Arkansas submits proposed amendments

-An upcoming hearing will focus on conditions inside Arkansas prisons

-Money is being distributed to victims of the March 31 tornado in central Arkansas

