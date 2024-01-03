© 2024
Newscast for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published January 3, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

-A north Arkansas sheriff's deputy is killed in the line of duty

-Arkansans who live near "crypto mines" are suing over noise complaints

-Soybean growers in Arkansas are on track to post record yields for 2023

-The Aransas Department of Health is accepting applications for food desert elimination plans

Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
