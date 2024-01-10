Newscast for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Little Rock Police will continue to use the controversial ShotSpotter technology

-Faulkner County NAACP leaders call the assault of several teens over the weekend a hate crime

-Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects proposals focused on education, government transparency

-A new lawsuit alleges decades of sexual abuse at an Arkansas facility for people with neurological disorders

-The USDA announces a new grant program to improve the food supply chain in Arkansas

