Newscast for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Snow remains on the ground in central Arkansas; above-freezing temperatures not expected until Wednesday

-State offices are closed amid dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills

-A former Pulaski County juvenile detention employee sues for allegedly being fired after reporting sexual abuse

-Gov. Sarah Sanders does not address reports former President Trump received $8 million from foreign governments

