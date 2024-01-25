Newscast for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Attorney General Tim Griffin approves the ballot title of a proposal to enshrine the Freedom of Information Act in the state constitution

-The application period for vouchers under the Arkansas LEARNS Act will open in April

-A new partnership will expand school-based dental healthcare resources in rural Arkansas

-Arkansas' former top prison official will earn over $200,000 in his new role as advisor to Gov. Sarah Sanders

