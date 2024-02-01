Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A former state lawmaker is tapped to serve as interim Corrections Secretary

-The police chief of Eudora is arrested on kidnapping charges

-A report shows Arkansas ranks toward the bottom nationally for LGBTQ+ equality

-AG Tim Griffin is asked to investigate a political nonprofit

