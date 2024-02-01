© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published February 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A former state lawmaker is tapped to serve as interim Corrections Secretary

-The police chief of Eudora is arrested on kidnapping charges

-A report shows Arkansas ranks toward the bottom nationally for LGBTQ+ equality

-AG Tim Griffin is asked to investigate a political nonprofit

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen