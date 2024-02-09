Newscast for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Gov. Sarah Sanders appoints a new corrections secretary

-An investigation into the governor's purchase of a $19,000 lectern will conclude in March

-Arkansas' attorney general rejects an effort to boost accountability for private and religious schools

-Little Rock School District officials discuss snow days

-Students at a Little Rock elementary school can now deposit money into a "mock bank"

