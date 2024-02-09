© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Newscast for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published February 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Gov. Sarah Sanders appoints a new corrections secretary

-An investigation into the governor's purchase of a $19,000 lectern will conclude in March

-Arkansas' attorney general rejects an effort to boost accountability for private and religious schools

-Little Rock School District officials discuss snow days

-Students at a Little Rock elementary school can now deposit money into a "mock bank"

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
