Newscast for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-The city of Benton calls for a jury award to be reversed in the case of a fatal officer-involved shooting

-A new resource for Asian American/Pacific Islander entrepreneurs launches in central Arkansas

-State business leaders discuss a lack of childcare

