Newscast for Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- Early voting for the March 5 primaries begins Tuesday in Arkansas

- A split vote from Arkansas' congressional representation on a foreign aid bill benefitting Ukraine

- $30 million in state funding will go toward addressing mental health and substance abuse in Arkansas says Gov. Sanders

- Engineers with the Army Corps of Engineers are seeking public input on a project to deepen portions of the Arkansas River

- A non-profit in Northwest Arkansas is working to make a Black Historic District in Fayetteville a reality

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.