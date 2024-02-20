Newscast for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- Early voting for the March 5 primaries begins today in Arkansas

- A Little Rock Man is facing a murder charge in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured

- The Rotary Club of Little Rock is meeting with consultants and planners today on the future of downtown Little Rock

- Gov. Sanders is dedicating new funding to support local recreation facilities

- A new study by the Clinton School of Public Service aims to learn how people in Little Rock feel about police

