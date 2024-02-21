Newscast for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- Early voting for the March 5 primaries is ongoing in Arkansas

- People in downtown Little Rock are being asked for their help in shaping the master development plan for the area

- A Major Shipping and logistics firm opens a Little Rock office

- Attorney General Tim Griffin has filed two appeals over ongoing lawsuits

- Attorney General Tim Griffin has approved a modified ballot to expand Medical Marijuana access in Arkansas

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.