© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Newscast for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published February 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- Early voting for the March 5 primaries is ongoing in Arkansas

- People in downtown Little Rock are being asked for their help in shaping the master development plan for the area

- A Major Shipping and logistics firm opens a Little Rock office

- Attorney General Tim Griffin has filed two appeals over ongoing lawsuits

- Attorney General Tim Griffin has approved a modified ballot to expand Medical Marijuana access in Arkansas

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Nathan Treece