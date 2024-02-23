© 2024
Afternoon Newscast for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published February 23, 2024 at 5:39 PM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

- County Forester speaks about Land Management Plans at Women Owning Woodlands workshop

- Two Republican candidates are running for House District 83 seat

- LRSD to rearrange middle school schedules in hopes of cutting costs

- Severe weather awareness week begins Monday

- Attorney General Tim Griffin and other state AGs urge lawmakers to ban sale of opiate-contaminated poppy seeds

