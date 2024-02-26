Daily Newscast for Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

- Congressman French Hill says he believes congress will pass legislation to send further financial support to Ukraine

- Officials in Saline County responded to a chemical spill on I-30 in Benton Sunday

- It is severe weather awareness week in Arkansas

- The Little Rock Zoo is celebrating the birth of a new orangutan

