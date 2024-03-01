© 2024
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Afternoon Newscast for Friday, March 1, 2024

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published March 1, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 1, 2024.

-Seven people are running to represent district 35 in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

-Attorney General Tim Griffin approves a ballot title hoping to equalize the standards to which public and private schools are held.

- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces project to compile inventory of Arkansas levees.

-A scholarship for student taking AP African American Studies raises enough to fund scholarships worth $2,500 for several years.

-The "Tree Replacement Project" helps people replant trees after severe storms.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
