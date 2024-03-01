Afternoon Newscast for Friday, March 1, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 1, 2024.

-Seven people are running to represent district 35 in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

-Attorney General Tim Griffin approves a ballot title hoping to equalize the standards to which public and private schools are held.

- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces project to compile inventory of Arkansas levees.

-A scholarship for student taking AP African American Studies raises enough to fund scholarships worth $2,500 for several years.

-The "Tree Replacement Project" helps people replant trees after severe storms.

