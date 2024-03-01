© 2024
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Friday, March 1, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 1, 2024 at 8:18 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2024.

- Governor Sanders is joining a chorus of people asking a member of the state Board of Corrections to resign

- The Arkansas Legislature is considering a new interim study proposal on the impacts of crypto mines

- Governor Sanders announces a new overseas trade mission to Asia

- Arkansas Children's Hospital was part of clinical trials for a new treatment for children and adults with food allergies

- The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau unveils a new "mobile experience"

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
