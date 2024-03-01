Daily Newscast for Friday, March 1, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2024.

- Governor Sanders is joining a chorus of people asking a member of the state Board of Corrections to resign

- The Arkansas Legislature is considering a new interim study proposal on the impacts of crypto mines

- Governor Sanders announces a new overseas trade mission to Asia

- Arkansas Children's Hospital was part of clinical trials for a new treatment for children and adults with food allergies

- The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau unveils a new "mobile experience"

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.