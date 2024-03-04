© 2024
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Monday, March 4, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, March 4, 2024.

- Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Eureka Springs that left one person dead

- A new report shows one in 12 teachers in Arkansas Public Schools are unlicensed or teaching outside their certification area

- Rep. French Hill says it is possible temporary spending bills may continue in congress

- Lithium Production in southern Arkansas scheduled to begin in 2026

- ARDOT holding joint press conference with Gov. Sanders and other state agencies ahead of 2024 total solar eclipse.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
