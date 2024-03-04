Daily Newscast for Monday, March 4, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, March 4, 2024.

- Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Eureka Springs that left one person dead

- A new report shows one in 12 teachers in Arkansas Public Schools are unlicensed or teaching outside their certification area

- Rep. French Hill says it is possible temporary spending bills may continue in congress

- Lithium Production in southern Arkansas scheduled to begin in 2026

- ARDOT holding joint press conference with Gov. Sanders and other state agencies ahead of 2024 total solar eclipse.

