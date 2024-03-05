© 2024
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Tuesday, March 5, 2024

KUAR
Published March 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

- Arkansas State Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot in Marianna

- It is primary election day in Arkansas

- Arkansas' state revenue has fallen by more than $20 million over the past year

- Arkansas leaders met on Monday to discuss safety measures ahead of next month's Total Solar Eclipse

- An upcoming exhibit at the Plantation Agriculture Museum in Scott explores the lives of six Japanese-American families held in an internment camp in the state.

