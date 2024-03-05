Daily Newscast for Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

- Arkansas State Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot in Marianna

- It is primary election day in Arkansas

- Arkansas' state revenue has fallen by more than $20 million over the past year

- Arkansas leaders met on Monday to discuss safety measures ahead of next month's Total Solar Eclipse

- An upcoming exhibit at the Plantation Agriculture Museum in Scott explores the lives of six Japanese-American families held in an internment camp in the state.

