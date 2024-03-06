Daily Newscast for Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

- The results are in from primary elections in Arkansas

- A look inside the Democratic watch party for the primary election in Arkansas

- Teachers in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will soon be getting a pay raise

- Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a northwest Arkansas man accused of killing a police officer

- Attorney General Tim Griffin has rejected a proposal related to casino gaming

