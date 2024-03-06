© 2024
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Wednesday, March 6, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

- The results are in from primary elections in Arkansas

- A look inside the Democratic watch party for the primary election in Arkansas

- Teachers in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will soon be getting a pay raise

- Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a northwest Arkansas man accused of killing a police officer

- Attorney General Tim Griffin has rejected a proposal related to casino gaming

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
