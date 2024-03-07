© 2024
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Thursday, March 7, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 7, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, March 7, 2024.

- The state of Arkansas has drawn up plans to combat the high rate of maternal mortality

- Gov. Sarah Sanders has proclaimed March is School Breakfast Month in Arkansas

- Gov. Sanders calls on the state legislature to approve a temporary pay plan for state employees, ahead of a proposed overhaul of employee pay plans

- The Elaine Legacy Center is suing a contractor hired to restore the 105-year-old building

- The first phase of a new bike and pedestrian trail is officially underway in Pulaski County

Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
