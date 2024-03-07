Daily Newscast for Thursday, March 7, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, March 7, 2024.

- The state of Arkansas has drawn up plans to combat the high rate of maternal mortality

- Gov. Sarah Sanders has proclaimed March is School Breakfast Month in Arkansas

- Gov. Sanders calls on the state legislature to approve a temporary pay plan for state employees, ahead of a proposed overhaul of employee pay plans

- The Elaine Legacy Center is suing a contractor hired to restore the 105-year-old building

- The first phase of a new bike and pedestrian trail is officially underway in Pulaski County

