KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Afternoon Newscast for Friday, March 8, 2024

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 8, 2024.

- Officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Easterseals' Roommate Housing Program.

- UA Little Rock and Little Rock School District launches a new partnership for high schoolers to learn software skills.

-A verdict is expected today in the challenge to a new law changing the citizen-led ballot initiative process.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
