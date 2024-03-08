Afternoon Newscast for Friday, March 8, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 8, 2024.

- Officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Easterseals' Roommate Housing Program.

- UA Little Rock and Little Rock School District launches a new partnership for high schoolers to learn software skills.

-A verdict is expected today in the challenge to a new law changing the citizen-led ballot initiative process.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.