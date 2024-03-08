Daily Newscast for Friday, March 8, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 8, 2024.

- Lawmakers intensify calls for Arkansas Board of Corrections member Alonza Jiles to resign

- The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected the attorney general's request to expedite an appeal of his unsuccessful lawsuit against the state prison board.

- U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford is seeking a top position on the Transportation and and Infrastructure committee.

- Two members have joined the Little Rock Housing Authority's commission

- This weekend may be your last chance to visit the Wye Mountain Daffodil Festival in 2024.

