Daily Newscast for Tuesday, March 12, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 12, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

- Arkansas' unemployment rate held steady in January

- An Arkansas legislative committee discussed funding for education Monday

- A case determining if Arkansas can ban gender-affirming care for minors will go before a federal court next month

- Over $1 billion has been allocated for Arkansas to build out its broadband internet infrastructure, and surveys begin soon

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
