KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Wednesday, March 13, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 13, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

- Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving Hot Springs Police

- A proposed "monument to the unborn" is debated at the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting

- Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration begins work to remove gender-neutral options from state IDs

- Little Rock's Museum of Discovery has reached a new fundraising milestone

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
