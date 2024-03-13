Daily Newscast for Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

- Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving Hot Springs Police

- A proposed "monument to the unborn" is debated at the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting

- Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration begins work to remove gender-neutral options from state IDs

- Little Rock's Museum of Discovery has reached a new fundraising milestone

