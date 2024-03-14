© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Thursday, March 14, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 14, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, March 14, 2024.

- A federal appeals court upheld an Arkansas law aimed at ensuring lower prescription drug prices

- The Arkansas Board of Corrections is investigating changes made to a legal contract

- The Little Rock City Board of Directors are considering holding landlords accountable for unsafe living conditions

- The 65th annual Rural Life conference begins Friday

- The inaugural emPOWER Arkansas Expo was held in Saline County Wednesday

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Nathan Treece