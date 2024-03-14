Daily Newscast for Thursday, March 14, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, March 14, 2024.

- A federal appeals court upheld an Arkansas law aimed at ensuring lower prescription drug prices

- The Arkansas Board of Corrections is investigating changes made to a legal contract

- The Little Rock City Board of Directors are considering holding landlords accountable for unsafe living conditions

- The 65th annual Rural Life conference begins Friday

- The inaugural emPOWER Arkansas Expo was held in Saline County Wednesday

