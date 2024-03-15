Afternoon Newscast for Friday, March 15, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 15, 2024.

-A former Arkansas State Football Player is arrested for murder in the 2023 death of his girlfriend.

-Arkansas lawmakers ban gender-neutral driver's licenses in the state.

-A Fayetteville-based nonprofit serving trans and gender non-conforming youth is named "Agency of the Year" by the National Association of Social Workers.

