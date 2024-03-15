Daily Newscast for Friday, March 15, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 15, 2024.

- The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was tracked through Hot Springs Village Thursday night

- Arkansas State Police arrested a man on Child Pornography charges after police say he evaded arrest for two years

- A Little Rock Police Officer has been charged following an investigation into unauthorize use of the Arkansas Criminal Information Center

- A New Jersey LLC has purchased Big Country Chateau in Little Rock

- Arkansas is asking for residents' help in identifying parts of the state lacking broadband internet access

- Many Arkansas school districts are set to have a new calendar

