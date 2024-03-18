Daily Newscast for Monday, March 18, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, March 18, 2024.

- Lawmakers have initiated two investigations into the Arkansas Board of Corrections over the hiring of a special counsel to sue the state

- A production company agreed to pay the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office $1,000 per day to film inside a prison

- In the month after Sarah Huckabee-Sanders took office, changes were made to resources available to educators in the state

- A group is gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to add standards for private schools that receive tax dollars through school vouchers

- ArDOT is preparing for increased traffic around the April 8 total eclipse.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.