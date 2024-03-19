Daily Newscast for Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

- Education service cooperatives in Arkansas may see a smaller budget in 2025

- A group, Stronger Arkansas, will challenge three constitutional amendment ballot initiatives in Arkansas

- State officials have begun the process of identifying which parts of Arkansas still don't have access to high-speed internet

- State lawmakers have approved new funding for tornado recovery efforts in Wynne

- ASU is planning to use new federal funding to boost its steel manufacturing program

