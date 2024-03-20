Daily Newscast for Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

- The Executive Director of the Little Rock Airport remains hospitalized following a shootout with federal agents

- Governor Sanders is sending 40 Arkansas National Guard personnel to the U.S. southern border

- Arkansas farmers are urging Congress not to cut funding for conservation programs

- A Pulaski County judge has called the filming of a Netflix series inside a county jail "illegal"

