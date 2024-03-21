© 2024
Daily Newscast for Thursday, March 21, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 21, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, March 21, 2024.

- The Little Rock airport executive director's brother says director is brain dead following shooting involving police

- A railroad company has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of over $900,000 for hazardous waste storage in Hot Springs

- Attorney General Tim Griffin has revised and certified a proposed constitutional amendment regarding the future of casino licensing

- Norwegian manufacturer Elopak has broken ground on a facility at the Little Rock Port

- Keep Arkansas Beautiful is looking to "eclipse" a record-breaking 2023 with the 2024 Great American Cleanup

Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
